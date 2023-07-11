57th Porter Peach Festival kicks off July 13

PORTER, Okla. — The 57th annual Porter Peach Festival is set to bring thousands to the small town for three days of events.
A 5k, art show, live music, a talent competition, car show, and even an antique tractor pull are on the schedule.
Starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, visitors will be able to start shopping for peaches, produce and more at the Livesay Orchards and at 10 a.m. the Peach Barn will open.
For a full list of events, visit the Porter Peach Festival website.
The festival is back in full swing aftermuch of their crop in 2022 was damaged by a hail storm.
