5 injured in smudge pot explosion near Beggs

OKMULGEE COUNTY. OKLA. — Beggs Rural Fire Department responded to a smudge pot explosion at around 10:30 p.m. last night that injured five people in Okmulgee County near Highway 16, west of Beggs.

Jeff Moore, director of Okmulgee County Emergency Management says the five victims suffered 2nd and 3rd-degree burns, four were taken to the hospital by four separate helicopters after the explosion.

The fifth victim was taken to the hospital by Okmulgee County EMS and Creek County EMS sent a vehicle to assist.

Moore said the five victims were at a gathering using the smudge pot, when it exploded, throwing hot oil and fire on three men and two women. Four of them suffered burns to their upper body and one to their lower body.

A smudge pot is an oil-burning container, usually containing crude oil in the bottom, and is most commonly used in fruit orchards and greenhouses to prevent frost from growing on trees.

