37th Annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout smashes record entries

TULSA, Okla. — Preparations are underway for the annual Lucas Oil Shootout. This marks the 37th year of the dirt track races in Tulsa.

This year, smashing its entry record with more than 1,500 entries from 36 states and two countries.

“You’ll have cases, where you know…mom or dad are racing against each other, or their dad and their kids or their mom and their kids are racing against each other. That’s really one of the neat aspects of the Tulsa Shootout,” Bryan Hulbert, announcer for the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout said.

The last dirt track event of 2021 and the first of 2022 in North America is happening here. The family friendly sporting event draws hundreds of racers and micro sprint car fans to Tulsa.

“The racing during the shootout, in a lot of ways, it’s a lot more intense than the chili bowl," Hulbert said.

Participants will hit the dirt track Tuesday for practice, but the shootout kicks off Wednesday with heat races all day. Then, Saturday is championship day.

“It brings talent from all walks of life and all walks of other sports,” Hulbert said.

Organizers said it also brings a significant economic boost to the Tulsa area.

“You’re looking at 10 to 15 million dollars coming into the local economy so from that aspect, it’s huge to the tourism industry, to hotels, to restaurants,” Hulbert said.

Darin Naida is one of hundreds of participants looking forward to the big event.

“I’m going to be racing stock non-wing, A class wing, outlaw non-wing, and outlaw wing,” Naida said.

His eyes are on the prize.

“If you were to win a golden driller, it’d be huge, Naida said.

Organizers said seating during the shootout is general admission. They said when you buy a ticket, the pass gives you access into the pit and to the grandstands during the shootout.

