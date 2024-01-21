3 dead in air evac crash near Weatherford

CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. — Three people are dead after an Air Evac helicopter crash near Weatherford around 11:23 p.m. Jan. 20.

Air Evac Lifeteam said in a Facebook post the Operations Control Center lost contact with the helicopter after it transferred a patient to Oklahoma City.

The Air Evac Lifeteam is not releasing the names of those killed in the crash at this time.

The crew itself was based out of Weatherford.

AEL has turned over the scene and investigation to the National Transportation Safety Board.

