3 dead in air evac crash near Weatherford

Posted at 10:54 AM, Jan 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-21 12:58:50-05

CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. — Three people are dead after an Air Evac helicopter crash near Weatherford around 11:23 p.m. Jan. 20.

Air Evac Lifeteam said in a Facebook post the Operations Control Center lost contact with the helicopter after it transferred a patient to Oklahoma City.

The Air Evac Lifeteam is not releasing the names of those killed in the crash at this time.

The crew itself was based out of Weatherford.

AEL has turned over the scene and investigation to the National Transportation Safety Board.

