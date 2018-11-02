3 arrested in connection with Turley man's death

Three people are in custody in connection to the death of a missing Turley man whose body was found last week.
Investigators say they have booked Robert Ray Sheets, 39, for possession of a stolen vehicle. TPD Homicide Sgt. Brandon Watkins says Tommy Alexander Jones, 18, and Wes Johnston, 20, have been arrested for first-degree murder. We still are awaiting booking photo for Johnston.
The body of Christopher Palmer Lewis, 35, was discovered Oct. 22 by people who were picking up trash in the 2100 block of North Canton. He was last seen on Oct. 14, and the next day, his car was found abandoned and burned.
