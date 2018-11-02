3 arrested in connection with Turley man's death

Three people are in custody in connection to the death of a missing Turley man whose body was found last week.

Investigators say they have booked Robert Ray Sheets, 39, for possession of a stolen vehicle. TPD Homicide Sgt. Brandon Watkins says Tommy Alexander Jones, 18, and Wes Johnston, 20, have been arrested for first-degree murder. We still are awaiting booking photo for Johnston.

The body of Christopher Palmer Lewis, 35, was discovered Oct. 22 by people who were picking up trash in the 2100 block of North Canton. He was last seen on Oct. 14, and the next day, his car was found abandoned and burned.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.



RELATED: Police ID body dumped in northeast Tulsa

RELATED: Deputies seek additional information about missing Turley man whose car was found burned

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: