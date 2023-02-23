2nd suspect in double murder arrested in California

According to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, Rodney “Lucky” Williams was apprehended today in Los Angeles, California.

He was arrested without incident. He had a revolver in his possession at the time of the arrest.

Williams will be extradited to Tulsa County to face two counts of 1st Degree Murder for the January 5th murders of Harry Leroy McElfresh and Tiffany Sheets Culkins, according to TCSO.

The other suspect in the case, Roger Jackson Jr, was arrested on January 13th, according to TCSO.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the US Marshals Violent Crimes Task Force, The Fusion Center, along with the LA County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in apprehending Williams.

