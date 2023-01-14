TCSO arrests suspect in connection to Turley double homicide

TULSA, Okla. — Tonight we are learning brand new details about a disturbing double murder near Turley.

Roger Jackson Jr. is in jail accused of killing Tiffany Culkins and Harry McElfresh.

Court records said Jackson had a previous relationship with Culkins and they had a falling out over quote "bad drugs".

"It was a lot of cops, the road was closed off, we had to go back a different way, it was scary," Turley resident, Rachel Taylor said.

This was the scene Rachel Taylor remembers from a week ago less than a quarter of a mile from her home.

Friday Tulsa County Sheriff Deputies arrested Roger Jackson Jr. for a double murder.

“It’s the first step towards justice for the victims in this case as well as their families," Casey Roebuck with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said.

Roebuck said the suspect knew Culkins.

Culkins' family members were actually home the night the murder happened.

“They did not hear the gunshots, but they heard the dogs barking. One of the family members went outside to check when they discovered our victims," Roebuck said.

Court records said Culkins and Jackson met up the night of the murder so he could "pay her back something from a long time ago."

Investigators found her body and the body of her landlord, Harry McElfresh in a shed behind her mobile home. They had duct tape around their wrists and were both shot in the back of the head.

Deputies said they found meth and money inside the shed.

Roebuck said their evidence shows McElfresh was caught in the middle and was not actually involved.

“After a week of very hard work, our detectives were able to get enough probable cause," Roebuck with TCSO said.

For the Turley community it's news that puts them at ease.

A lot of relief, you know, especially for my kids because you know, you want them to be able to play outside safely and not have to worry about is somebody going to do that to them or to you…you know,” Taylor said.

Roebuck said without the community's help cases like these would go unsolved.

