21 OK health centers will get millions in COVID-19 federal money

TULSA, Okla. — Millions of dollars are on the way to fund Oklahoma's COVID response. The money is coming from the American Rescue Plan, also called the COVID-19 Stimulus Package.

$63.8 million is dedicated to 21 Oklahoma health centers which serve the most vulnerable populations.

The government will start awarding the money in April.

Two centers in Tulsa were selected to receive funding, including Community Health Connection.

Its CEO, Jim McCarthy, said “We’re hoping that there’s light at the end of the tunnel.”

“We want to do our part and we know we can be a big part of the solution if we have the resources to make that happen.”

COVID-19 turned the medical field upside down. Small community health centers had to quickly shift to new responsibilities. Testing then vaccinating thousands of people without hiring extra hands to do it.

“This money is very important to us,” McCarthy said.

Community Health Connection will stretch $4.4 million over the next two years. Tulsa's other health center, Morton, gets $5.6 million.

“We’re only as safe and as healthy as our weakest link in the community,” Susan Savage said, CEO of Morton Comprehensive Health Services.

The extra funding also means new job opportunities. Community Health Connection is looking for an additional vaccination team which includes a scheduler, provider, nurses and assistants.

