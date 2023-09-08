2023 Riverwalk Rally // Supporting Eagle OPS

TULSA, Okla. — Happening this weekend in Jenks is the 2023 Riverwalk Rally, an event for the whole family.

There is a kids zone, raffle, silent auction, and live music.

The Tulsa Chapter of the American Veterans Motorcycle Club hosts the rally to support a local nonprofit.

"Each year we've partnered with different 501(c)(3) nonprofits," Michael Sturgill, a club member, said. "This year we're partnering with Eagle OPS."

Eagle OPS is a local veteran organization that creates a supportive community for our heroes.

"September is suicide awareness month,” Sturgill said. “With Eagle OPS, they focus on bringing Veterans together for networking, that helps fight off the loneliness and isolation. A lot of vets deal with once they're out of the military. The military is a tight-knit community. Everybody's brother, you have a support group, it's a family. And then whenever you leave the military, you crave that brotherhood, and it feels lonely at times. And it gives us an opportunity to bring them together and help support each other."

The Riverwalk Rally is happening just near the Golf Suites at the Riverwalk.

Everything is happening outside, but there will be video games inside that are free for the kids to play for a period of time.

There are some burger deals, as well.

Everything gets underway at 6 p.m.

For more details, visit Eagle OPS' website here: https://www.eagleops.org/riverwalkrally.html

