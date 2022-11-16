2022 Route 66 Marathon: Maps, road closures and special events

TULSA, Okla. — The 2022 Route 66 Marathon kicks off Saturday, but preparation for the race gets underway early.

The City of Tulsa released a traffic map for the busy weekend primarily impacting downtown Tulsa through the middle of next week. The annual race's 5K and Fun Run events are scheduled to start early Saturday morning with the marathon scheduled for early Sunday.

Staging for the course starts Thursday and is expected to reopen in phases by Monday. A portion of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. will also be closed Monday through Wednesday afternoon for the John 3:16 Mission turkey distribution.

Attendance for Saturday's races is expected to reach about 5,000, with 20,000 anticipated for Sunday, according to the city.

Closure Timelines:

5K and Fun Run: Staging 6 a.m. 11/17 to 5 a.m. 11/21 (Closing and reopening in Phases) – Racecourse 7:30 to 10 a.m. 11/19

Marathon: : Staging 6 a.m. 11/17 to 5 a.m. 11/21 (Closing and reopening in Phases) – Racecourse 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. 11/19 (Closing and Reopening in Phases)

Turkey Distribution: 3 p.m. 11/21 to 5 p.m. 11/23

