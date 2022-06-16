Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

2022 Oklahoma primaries: Early voting, absentee ballots

DECISION 2020: Oklahoma November election information,deadlines
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scott Olson
<p>Stickers are made available to voters who cast a ballot in the midterm elections at the Polk County Election Office on October 8, 2018 in Des Moines, Iowa. Today was the first day of early voting in the state. </p>
DECISION 2020: Oklahoma November election information,deadlines
Posted at 11:58 AM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 12:58:11-04

TULSA, Okla. — Election season continues June 28 with Oklahoma's 2022 primary elections, but voters can make their voices heard early through early voting or absentee ballots.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot passed on June 13, and ballots have to be notarized and received by the election board by 7 p.m. on June 28 to be counted.

In-person early voting is scheduled for June 16-17 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will also be early voting time June 18 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Each county has at least one early voting location. Find your early voting location.

Those voting on Election Day should check their polling place. Redistricting in the state changed precincts for many Oklahoma voters.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7