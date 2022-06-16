2022 Oklahoma primaries: Early voting, absentee ballots

TULSA, Okla. — Election season continues June 28 with Oklahoma's 2022 primary elections, but voters can make their voices heard early through early voting or absentee ballots.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot passed on June 13, and ballots have to be notarized and received by the election board by 7 p.m. on June 28 to be counted.

Reminder: Absentee ballots for the June Primary must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day. "Standard" absentee ballots may be hand delivered to your County Election Board, but must be received by the end of business the Monday before the election. Valid proof of ID is required. — Oklahoma State Election Board (@OKelections) June 16, 2022

In-person early voting is scheduled for June 16-17 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will also be early voting time June 18 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Each county has at least one early voting location. Find your early voting location.

Those voting on Election Day should check their polling place. Redistricting in the state changed precincts for many Oklahoma voters.

