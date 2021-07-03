Watch
2021 Okmulgee Fireworks Extravaganza cancelled

OKMULGEE, Okla — According to an official press release, Sunday's Okmulgee Fireworks Extravaganza has been canceled.

Officials say this is due to flood waters in the City Municipal Park.

The event will be rescheduled to as of yet undetermined date.

