4th of July: Firework permits and shows for people to enjoy

The 4th of July is coming up soon and people will soon see firework stands pop up all over the place.

Here is a list of some places across Green Country that require you to get a permit to set off fireworks on your own:



Some cities do not offer permits due to prohibiting fireworks within city limits. These cities include Tulsa, Muskogee, Owasso, and more. Check your local government ordinances to see if you need a permit for fireworks.

Fireworks shows are also a staple for the 4th of July. Many shows will happen across Northeast Oklahoma. Here's a list:



Bartlesville Freddomfest at Sooner Park, July 4

at Sooner Park, July 4 Bixby Freedom Celebration at Bentley Sports Complex, July 2

at Bentley Sports Complex, July 2 City of Jay Fireworks at JB Earp Stadium in Jay, July 4

at JB Earp Stadium in Jay, July 4 City of Sand Springs Celebration Show at Community Case Park in Sand Springs, July 3

at Community Case Park in Sand Springs, July 3 Claremore Fireworks Spectacular at Claremore Lake Park, July 3

at Claremore Lake Park, July 3 Coweta Patriotic Festival at Coweta High School, June 26

at Coweta High School, June 26 Duck Creek Fireworks at Grand Lake in Ketchum, July 4

at Grand Lake in Ketchum, July 4 Fantasy in the Sky at Skiatook Municipal Airport, July 3

at Skiatook Municipal Airport, July 3 Fire on the Water at CrossTimbers Marina at Skiatook Lake, July 4

at Skiatook Lake, July 4 Fireworks Spectacular at Lake Eufaula, July 3

at Lake Eufaula, July 3 Fireworks at the Lake in Pawnee, July 3 and 4

in Pawnee, July 3 and 4 Folds of Honor FreedomFest in Tulsa, July 4

in Tulsa, July 4 Grand Lake Fireworks at Highway 28 in Disney, July 3

at Highway 28 in Disney, July 3 Haskell Lakefest at Haskell Lake, July 3

at Haskell Lake, July 3 Lake Tenkiller Association Fireworks at Tenkiller Dam, July 4

at Tenkiller Dam, July 4 New Orleans Block Party at HomeChurch in Broken Arrow, July 1

at HomeChurch in Broken Arrow, July 1 Red, White, and BOOM in Owasso, July 4

We'll continue to update this as we learn more information.

