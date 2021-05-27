2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship prepares for severe storms

TULSA, Okla. — Senior PGA officials are preparing for the worst of forecasted storms, Thursday, and hoping for the best.

"We're prepared for anything," Senior PGA Championship Director Bryan Karns said.

Karns told 2 News his main objective is getting the entire field of golfers into the clubhouse with 72 holds of golf under their belts.

“Obviously our first priority is to get as much play in as we can," Karns said. "We also we want to be smart, we want to be safe.”

Karns said his Senior PGA team has its own meteorologist providing constant weather updates. If a severe storm warning arises, he said, they let spectators know an hour in advance.

“We want spectators to feel like they’re going to come out here and we’re going to let them know," Karns said.

If spectators get stuck on the course in the middle of dangerous weather, Karns said, they have facilities on the course to withstand severe storm damage.

"We have some incredible vendors that build these tents, I mean this is not just something that me and my team here are just throwing up. These guys are the best in the business at what they do.”

