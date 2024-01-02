2 unsolved murders block TPD from perfect 2023 solve rate

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department shared its successes in 2023 in a Facebook post, including solving 95% of the year's 48 murders.

The leftover 5% includes two unsolved murder cases.

2 News Oklahoma Cold Case Files covered the two cases. Both victims' deaths involved nights at the Kickback Club less than two weeks apart.

Terence McElwee was the 30th homicide in 2023. TPD told 2 News McElwee was heading home on 31st and Highway 169 after spending time at the after-hours club. McElwee was in the passenger seat when a car pulled up next to him and his friend and began shooting.

Cold Case Files: Terence Mcelwee

The driver, McElwee's friend, was shot in the shoulder and survived the attack. McElwee was not as fortunate. He suffered a gunshot wound to the head, dying due to his injuries.

While detectives believe the motive was gang-related the family told 2 News McElwee was not in a gang. However, the family said McElwee did hang out with people who were in a gang.

Homicide #30 remains unsolved.

Read McElwee's full Oklahoma Cold Case Files here.



The second unsolved murder fell nearly a week after McElwee's death. 19-year-old Nicari Owens was shot and killed inside the Kickback Club in early August. Owens was the 30th murder.

Cold Case Files: Nicari Owens

Owens was spending a late night at the Kickback Club when police said he got into a fight with another person inside the bar. During the fight, someone pulled out a gun and killed Owens. After the shooting, everyone inside the bar quickly left, making it challenging to get witness accounts, according to detectives.

Detectives told 2 News they believe the shooting was gang-related, but they're struggling to find a suspect.

Homicide #31 remains unsolved.

Read Owens' full Oklahoma Cold Case Files here.

If you have any information about the murders of Terence McElwee and Nicari Owens, you are asked to contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

