2 organizations collaborate to provide food in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Walter's Way and Good News Ministries in north Tulsa partnered with each other for a common goal.

After receiving a $150,000 dollar grant from the state's Department of Human Services, Walter's Way has implemented a grocery giveaway with Good News Ministries in North Tulsa.



North Tulsa is encompassed by a large, under-served community, and both organizations are trying to help provide more resources.

Patricia Robinson is a volunteer at Good News Ministries who helps with weekly food distributions.

Even though she's a volunteer, she also finds herself needing food assistance.

"The food prices are extremely high and are steadily going up," said Robinson. "We provide vegetables, fruit, bread, applesauce, nutritious food."

She said it's important to provide food for people that is good quality and nutritious.

"None of it goes to waste," she said. "We pass out a lot of things."

CEO of Walter's Way, Walter Block, said the need for programs like this is growing.

"There are so many individuals living out north in the food desert that are unable to get to grocery stores," said Block.

"Even what benefits they do get, whether it's food stamps or anything of that nature, it really doesn't make it from month to month," he said.

COO of Walter's Way, Joy Block-Wright, said the latest grant they've received from the state has helped them with achieving some of their goals of serving the community.

"With the size kitchen and storage that we have now, we're going to be expanding that starting in September," she said.

"It also allows us to be able to transport food to those seniors and those that can't get out and actually physically come to the food bank."

The non-profit has also partnered with the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma to supply food to community members.

"We can now do food boxes for seniors," said Block-Wright.

"It's a program for anybody aged 60 and above."

Block said that the organization can now cater to the homeless population more easily.

"We're able to distribute to them as well," he said.

"It can be quick foods that they don't have to go and cook or that they don't have to refrigerate."

Block-Wright said that a common misconception is that all food is donated to the organization to hand out, but that isn't always the case.

Joy said sometimes, they have to pay out-of-pocket for food to give out.

With this being said, Joy said anyone can call at (918) 382-8823 for any inquiries or donations they may have.

The organization is looking for turkeys to hand out to families as Thanksgiving nears.

