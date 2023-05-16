2 News Oklahoma wins regional Murrow award for Sports Reporting

TULSA, Okla. — 2 News won a regional Edward R. Murrow award for Sports Reporting.
Murrow awards "recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community."
The story that won Sports Reporting is "From Child Slave to Running Free." The story profiles Grove High School's Emmanuel Crawford and his remarkable life.
WATCH the story here:
From Child Slave to Running Free
The story is now eligible for a national Murrow award. Those are given out this fall.
