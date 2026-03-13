2 News Oklahoma partners with Weathercall

TULSA, Okla. — Tornadoes can happen at any time, including evening or overnight hours.
Storms are dangerous but are even more dangerous if they strike while people are sleeping.
2 News Oklahoma is partnering with WeatherCall to give you another way to stay safe in severe weather.
Register for WeatherCall in English
Regístrese en WeatherCall NexGen - Español
WeatherCall is a subscription-based system that calls you when a tornado or severe thunderstorm warning is issued for your location.
WeatherCall continuously monitors the warnings issued by the National Weather Service. When a severe weather warning includes your specific location, you'll receive a phone call no matter what time of day it is. Along with a NOAA weather radio, it's your best chance to stay weather aware - especially in the middle of the night.
The National Weather Service issues confirmed tornado and "extreme" severe thunderstorm warnings. When that happens for your specific location, you will automatically receive a phone call from the 2 News Oklahoma team alerting you to the danger.
Anytime there is a warning, you will get a text message and an email with information about the warning and a link to live radar.
Register for WeatherCall in English
Regístrese en WeatherCall NexGen - Español
Unlike tornado sirens, WeatherCall will only call you when your specific address is included in a warning. You'll be alerted to tornado warnings and the most severe thunderstorms - ones that carry 70-mile an hour winds or have hail the size of golf balls.
A WeatherCall subscription costs $15 a year and includes up to 2 phone numbers so you can set it to call both your home phone and your cellphone.
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