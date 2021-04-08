2 face murder charges in Beggs triple homicide shooting

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — The Okmulgee County District Attorney announced murder charges Thursday against two people in the triple homicide in 2019 in Beggs, Okla.

The DA officials said Barry Titus II and Keegan Harroz are charged with three counts of premeditated murder and one count of burglary in connection to the shooting deaths of Jack Chandler, Kay Chandler and Tiffany Eichor.

Officials said shell casings from the shooting linked the suspects to the case.

Watch the news conference here.

Trending Stories:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --