2 face murder charges in Beggs triple homicide shooting

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — The Okmulgee County District Attorney announced murder charges Thursday against two people in the triple homicide in 2019 in Beggs, Okla.
The DA officials said Barry Titus II and Keegan Harroz are charged with three counts of premeditated murder and one count of burglary in connection to the shooting deaths of Jack Chandler, Kay Chandler and Tiffany Eichor.
Officials said shell casings from the shooting linked the suspects to the case.
Watch the news conference here.
Trending Stories:
- Biden announces executive actions to combat gun violence
- DOWNLOAD the 2 Works for You app for alerts
- American Airlines Tulsa team pull planes from storage
- FOLLOW 2 Works for You on Facebook
- Starlink satellites light up Tulsa night sky
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter