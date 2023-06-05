Watch Now
2 charged after fatal north Tulsa shooting

Posted at 3:49 PM, Jun 05, 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Two people are charged with first-degree murder after a deadly shooting in north Tulsa Friday.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. near MLK Jr. Blvd and 56th Street North. A 34-year-old man was fatally shot and a 16-year-old boy was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

Treston and Terry Jr. Buckley are charged with first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill, and robbery with a firearm. They are not in custody.

