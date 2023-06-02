Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police investigate after man, teen shot in north Tulsa

North Tulsa Shooting
Naomi Keitt
North Tulsa Shooting
Posted at 1:10 PM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 14:44:22-04

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a man and a teen were shot multiple times in a north Tulsa home Friday afternoon.

The 34-year-old man has died from his injuries and the 16-year-old is in critical condition according to police.

TPD said a black male with no shirt and black shorts fled the scene and they are actively searching for a suspect.

The shooting occurred near MLK Jr. Blvd and 56th Street North.

Homicide and Crime Scene Detective are at the scene.

This is a developing story.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7