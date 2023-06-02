Police investigate after man, teen shot in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a man and a teen were shot multiple times in a north Tulsa home Friday afternoon.
The 34-year-old man has died from his injuries and the 16-year-old is in critical condition according to police.
TPD said a black male with no shirt and black shorts fled the scene and they are actively searching for a suspect.
The shooting occurred near MLK Jr. Blvd and 56th Street North.
Homicide and Crime Scene Detective are at the scene.
This is a developing story.
