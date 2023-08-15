1980s legends to perform at TU's Chapman Stadium Wednesday, where to park

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa and Oak View Group are welcoming legends Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe and special guest Alice Cooper Wednesday at TU's H.A. Chapman Stadium.

This concert marks the first time since the New Kids on the Block in 1990 that TU is opening up the stadium for a show. The concert is produced by Live Nation and requirestickets to be purchased in advance.

The show features top-level talent and will undoubtedly draw large crowds to see the 1980s rock artist.

With limited parking around the TU campus, the school released some prepay parking information as well as shuttle options.



Guests can pre-purchase parking passes at ParkWhizwith locations from .2 to .4 miles away from the stadium. The prices for the parking passes range from $15-$40.

TU is also offering free parking at OSU-Tulsa at 700 N. Greenwood Ave. There will be a shuttle service provided to the stadium and back starting at 1 p.m. and will run on 15-minute increments until midnight.

TU campus parking will open at 2 p.m. and drivers should enter campus from South Harvard Ave. or South Delaware Ave.

The stadium gates will open at 3:45 p.m. Guests will be required to go through a metal detector and TU will enforce their clear bag policy.

