1921 Graves Investigation Update November 15th

Day two of the second excavation in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Graves Investigation
Posted at 7:03 PM, Nov 15, 2022
According to the City of Tulsa, the excavation process was expanded to the west from the western block, six additional burials were found, three of which are now in the process of being hand excavated.

One additional set of remains (not one of the newly found burials from today) was exhumed this evening, bringing the total number of exhumations since October 26 to five and the total number of burials found to 32, according to the City of Tulsa.

Work will continue on today’s newly found burials to determine whether they meet the criteria for exhumation, as archaeological experts haven’t quite gotten far enough down to make determinations on the features of those burials, yet, the City says.

