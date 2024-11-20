18-year-old charged in fatal shooting stemming from incident at Tulsa State Fair

TULSA, Okla. — An 18-year-old is charged with murder after allegedly shooting at a car on the highway and killing a 16-year-old.

According to court documents, Kyler Nealy, 18, allegedly followed a car leaving the Tulsa State Fair and shot at it once the driver got onto I-244 on Oct. 6.

Police said they believe the shooting came after the victim, 16-year-old Ja'Tycie Williams and his friends jumped another person at the Tulsa State Fair.

After reviewing video evidence and phone records, detectives suspect Nealy followed a car with seven people in it, including Williams, from near the fair to the highway.

The car was struck multiple times and disabled, most likely due to the shooting.

Two people in the car were hit and taken to the hospital. Williams died from the gunshot wound on Nov. 2.

Nealy is charged with murder and using a vehicle to discharge a weapon.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

