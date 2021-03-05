14 year old charged as adult after deadly Tulsa pursuit

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County District Attorney has charged 14-year-old Elias Gonzales as an adult in the deaths of Lanise Dade and her daughter Camyea.

Authorities said Gonzales stole a truck in Coweta, Okla. on Feb. 25 and ran from law enforcement when they tried to stop him. The case ended near 21st and Garnett when the truck crashed into an SUV.

Gonzales is charged with two counts of first degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of a firearm after a previous juvenile offense. He's also charged with one count of robbery with a firearm and kidnapping.

An arrest and booking report shows those charges stem from an incident two days before the crash.

The report said a man had stopped at a store on North Lewis and when he got back in, he felt a gun to his head and heard someone tell him to turn his car around.

He was forced to drive to another location and ran from the car when the two people who kidnapped him threatened to shoot him.

The report said two days later, the man saw his car on the news in connection with the chase.

Police believe Gonzales was in that stolen car when he jumped out of it to steal the truck that was involved in the crash.

Oklahoma law allows people as young as 13 to be tried as an adult if they are charged with first degree murder. The teens attorney can seek to have him recertified as a juvenile.

