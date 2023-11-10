Watch Now
1 dead, 1 injured in north Tulsa shooting, crime unit investigating

Posted at 12:22 PM, Nov 10, 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police responded to a shooting near E. Pine St. and M.L.K Blvd around 11 a.m., Friday.

Police told 2 News one person died and another was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

A possible suspect in is custody, according to police. TPD's Crime Unit is investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story.

