1 dead, 1 injured in north Tulsa shooting, crime unit investigating

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police responded to a shooting near E. Pine St. and M.L.K Blvd around 11 a.m., Friday.

Police told 2 News one person died and another was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

A possible suspect in is custody, according to police. TPD's Crime Unit is investigating the shooting.

2 News crews are working to learn more.

This is a developing story.

