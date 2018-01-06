Communities come together to support Porum man who lost family in fire

PORUM, Okla. - After Tiffany Fraley and her two children died in a house fire communities have come together to support Kevin and the couple's families.

Tiffany and her husband Kevin Fraley had only been married a month, living a life they dreamed and planned for.

But in an instant everything Kevin worked for was gone.

"We pulled the bodies out at around probably 9 o'clock," said Porum Fire Department Chief Trampas Tripp.

He knew the family, and worked side-by-side with Kevin as a volunteer firefighter.

But he had no idea the worst day of his career would be at Kevin's home.

“It seemed like time stood still.”

He said Kevin tried to save them.

“All you can do is hope you can get to them, and this time we weren’t able to do that.”

Now, lie remnants of a family.

A kitchen, a porch, a baby's high chair.

“I just kept thinking, it’s just not fair," said Tiffany's sister Ashley Ward.

Tiffany's family stuck in disbelief.

“My sister, she’s still a baby too she’s so young, and they just got their family started up, so it was really sad and I didn’t believe it.”

So young, yet so impactful.

The community and even strangers stretching out a hand.

Oklahoma's State Firefighters Association promising a full honor service as a "show of respect and dignity for a fellow firefighter."

“He’s our family. Him losing his wife and kids is like us losing our wife and kids," Chief Trapp said.

Porum's Department and local schools raising money for Kevin as Ashley and Melinda raise money for Tiffany's mom, step dad and little sister to be able to travel to Oklahoma for Tiffany's service.

“Kind of just have their last moments with saying goodbyes and just being with the family," Ward said.

They know Tiffany would want her family here and Kevin needs them now more than ever.

“I admire him so much for taking care of them and just loving them unconditionally," said Tiffany's aunt Melinda Imler.

Because after losing the love of his life and his two sweet babies, Kevin isn't worried about himself.

Telling the chief when he's healed what he's been through won't keep him from taking his helmet off the hook.

“He sees it at a chance, he wants to help people and to me that’s just true dedication, true love for everybody."

Here are a few ways you can help the family:

Tiffany's family is raising money to get their family to her funeral here.

Kevin's friends are raising money for him here.

The Porum Fire Department has an account for donations at Armstrong Bank under the name "Porum Fire Fund for Kevin Fraley."

It will also host a bean/chili benefit lunch with a silent auction Saturday, January 14 at the Porum School Cafeteria at noon.

The town is hosting a candlelight vigil Saturday, January 13 at 7pm at Porum High School stadium.

You can find more ways to help on the Porum Fire Department's Facebook page.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: