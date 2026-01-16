How to reset and strengthen your password defenses against hackers

When was the last time you updated the passwords on your accounts? Especially the sensitive ones like banks, credit cards, and even your workplace networks?

Cybersecurity experts say January is a great time to reset your password defenses, and strong passwords are one of our most important defenses against hackers. But let's face it - changing them can feel overwhelming. We have so many, and cybersecurity experts say we need a different one for everything.

Social media, financial accounts, work - the list seems never-ending. But in reality, protecting yourself doesn't have to be complicated.

"The best thing you can do is make sure you are using unique, strong, and unpredictable passwords for all of your most sensitive accounts," said Krista Taylor with BOK's Financial Information Security Awareness Program.

Taylor tells 2 News that even complex-looking passwords can be weak if they use predictable patterns.

"Ironically, a lot of times, even some very long, complex-looking passwords can still be very weak," Taylor said. "And that's because cyber criminals can use tools to test trillions of passwords in mere seconds."

If you're using dictionary words, song lyrics, quotes, or basically any kind of commonly strung together words, it could really put your accounts at risk for being hacked.

Creating memorable but secure passwords

For your most sensitive accounts, Taylor recommends creating a passphrase that you memorize. For other accounts, you can use a password manager to help retrieve and store your passwords.

Her advice for creating effective passwords? "You want to use something that maybe isn't as well known about yourself, so think of maybe a favorite birthday gift, or somewhere you've traveled," Taylor said. "Turn that into a passphrase by putting the words together and then swapping out some characters."

Think of a phrase, then take the first letter off each word and swap out some characters.

"The importance there is it's something that is memorable for you, but not easily cracked with those tools that those cyber criminals can use," Taylor said.

She stresses avoiding anything that's easily found online about you in your social media accounts, like your pet's names, your kids' names, or your favorite sports teams.

Never reuse passwords

Taylor emphasizes never using the same password for multiple accounts. If one is compromised, hackers can easily get into others.

"You do not want to reuse your passwords, because a lot of times, if something gets leaked, or that password gets cracked, they can easily test that password against your other accounts," Taylor said.

Each sensitive account should have a unique password that has never been used across other accounts, and that password should not have a similar pattern to previously used passwords.

Avoiding password scams

"Never enter passwords into unexpected login prompts - that could be an email, a link, someone calling you, or a text message," Taylor said.

How often to change passwords

Keep track of all those passwords with a password book or manager. As for how often to change them, Taylor says the latest recommendation is every 90 days to 6 months - and immediately if you're notified of a breach.

"Once you have a really good, strong password in place, the latest guidance says that you can continue to use that password even longer than what they typically had recommended in the past," Taylor said.

However, if there are data leaks, breaches, or anything that could compromise your passwords, be sure to change them to something completely different from what you have used in the past.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

