High gas, airfare prices impact 4th of July and summer travel plans

TULSA, Okla. — More than 72 million Americans plan to travel at least 50 miles from home this 4th of July, according to AAA, which anticipates record-breaking travel for the holiday. But rising gas and airfare prices are reshaping how long people travel and where they go.

story blocks

AAA's 4th of July travel window stretches from Saturday, June 27, through Sunday, July 5. It anticipates 639,110 Oklahomans will hit the road during that period.

With gas prices trickling down, 85% of holiday travelers plan to drive. Still, some say they feel the squeeze at the pump.

kjrh

Bella Cavender, who traveled to Tulsa from Arkansas with her family, told 2 News Oklahoma that the cost of gas is affecting her budget even with a fuel-efficient vehicle.

"Even with our new car that's doing, you know, really good on gas mileage, we're still spending like $50 every couple of days just to, just to get places," Cavender said.

Cavender and her family are staying close for the holiday rather than making a longer trip.

"We are not leaving Tulsa for the 4th of July. We're gonna use a Lyft to go to the riverside. I heard you guys have a really amazing fireworks display that runs along there. And then for the rest of the summer, we are going to be moving to Texas because my husband got a job at SpaceX," Cavender said.

AAA anticipates a slight drop in the number of Oklahomans catching a flight this summer as fuel prices push up ticket prices.

kjrh

"I still look at flights every day, and you know I could leave tomorrow and come back, and I'm flexible, so when I find a good deal, I go for it," Mike Patton said.

Patton hopes to get to Europe this summer, but told 2 News he would be just as happy staying in Tulsa to visit with his mother.

A new LendingTree study shows 3 out of 4 Americans say rising gas and airfare prices are impacting their overall summer travel plans. The study found



44% are taking fewer trips this

35% are choosing destinations closer to home

30% are opting for shorter trips

For Jason Clark, the cost of travel has kept him from getting away at all.

"I've been trying to go camping all season and haven't been able to pull that off," Clark said.

Instead of hitting the road, Clark said he will likely spend his summer at home in Tulsa, enjoying time with friends and visiting the library.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

