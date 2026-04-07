Don't fall for AI-generated fake discounts

Sneaky thieves are using cheap, easily available artificial intelligence tools to trap consumers into clicking on fake discounts.

AI-security expert Ron Kerbs, CEO of Kiras, says 96% of people are targeted by at least one scam a week. These sophisticated attacks cost Americans collectively $12.5 billion every year.

Here's how they lure you into clicking on phony links with discount offers that look like they're from real retailers.

story blocks

"30%, 40%, sometimes up to 70%, 80%, too good to be true. You click it, and then they ask you, 'Ah, you just need to log into your account because you're disconnected for some reason.' Once you log in with your username, password, they have access to your account and, they can change your address and ship products to themselves using the credit card that you have probably already associated with your account on Amazon and other websites," Kerbs said.

Brandi Blevins, a mother of two, uses discount codes to stretch her buying power.

KJRH

"Usually I look for the best thing that's on sale first, and then sometimes they'll send me a code like, you know. The rollback for Walmart, and so when I had that on sale, I usually try to pick it up if I need it. And Amazon, the cheapest I can go is what I do," Blevins said.

She told 2 News Oklahoma that she constantly wonders whether the discounts she receives are real.

Cybersecurity experts told 2 News that Blevins is right to be skeptical about emails and texts offering big discounts. While Blevins admits she sometimes clicks links, her family advises her to go directly to the retailer's website. Kerbs said that strategy can save you from falling victim to AI-generated fake discount schemes.

Kerbs noted that scammers benefit in two ways from this type of scam, first by gaining access to victims' credit cards and secondly by victims feeling embarrassed about falling for the realistic-looking phony offers.

"We have under-reporting because most people are too ashamed to admit that they're, you know, have been scammed," Kerbs said.

Experts advise that if a discount feels too good to be true, do not click the link.

federal trade commission

If you do fall victim to a scam, report it to reportfraud.ftc.gov and your credit card company. Most credit card companies provide fraud protection so consumers do not pay for scammers' misuse of their cards.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

