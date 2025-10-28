When to replace your tires and how to save money doing it

TULSA, Okla. — Old, worn tires put your safety at risk, but the price of new tires can lead to sticker shock.

Consumer Reports tire experts share when to replace your tires and how to save money while doing so.

When the weather turns nasty, our tires get put to the test. To know how well various tires perform, Consumer Reports puts them to the test, too.

"Our testing focuses on safety-related tests, such as dry and wet braking, dry and wet handling, hydroplaning," said Ryan Pszczolkowski, director of Consumer Reports' tire testing program. "These are all safety-related things that can help you avoid an accident, which is very important."

KJRH

The quarter test for tire safety

Worn tires can lose their grip, putting you and others on the road at risk. To know if your tires need replacing, do this simple test: Take a quarter and slip it into the tread. If you can see the top of George Washington's head, your tread is worn down to an unsafe level, and it's time for new tires.

"Generally, you pay for what you get," Pszczolkowski said. "We found that more expensive tires tend to do better in our testing. They last longer. A cheap tire that doesn't last very long doesn't really get you much—you're gonna be replacing them quickly again."

And that's expensive.

How to get the best value on tires

Consumer Reports says the key to getting the best value and life from tires is to check out its test results, then shop around rather than just buying what's on sale.

Pszczolkowski also suggests haggling a little. If you know the online price of the tire you want, your local tire store may be inclined to match that price, saving you money.

Consumer Reports manages an extensive tire-testing program, evaluating about 40 models a year, totaling more than 800 tires, to provide shoppers with the most insightful data and advice for buying replacements. Much of that testing is done at their 327-acre Auto Test Center.

Consumer Reports

Performance varies significantly between tire brands

Tires may look similar, but Consumer Reports' testing shows that performance can vary significantly in how well they grip, how they affect braking distances, and even how long they last.

"While everyone wants a tire with a long treadwear life, choosing the wrong replacement tire can adversely affect the handling, ride, noise, and even safety of your vehicle," Pszczolkowski said. "That's why we provide results from a dozen tests so you can find the best tire for your car and priorities."

The testing includes wet and dry braking and handling, ride comfort and quietness, resistance to hydroplaning, snow-traction tests, ice-braking evaluations, and rolling resistance measurements that affect fuel economy.

Consumer Reports also runs extensive 8,000- to 16,000-mile treadwear tests on public roads in western Texas.

Top tire recommendations by vehicle type

Consumer Reports identifies Top Pick Tires as the best of the best, with the highest overall scores.

For cars and small SUVs, the Michelin Defender2 tops the list for all-season tires

Sports cars perform best with the Michelin Pilot Sport All ultra-high-performance tire

Midsized SUVs should consider the Michelin CrossClimate2

Pickup trucks benefit from specialized all-season truck tires designed to support heavy payloads and trailers

Off-road enthusiasts should look at the Continental TerrainContact A/T for all-terrain capability

For winter driving, the Nokian Tyres Hakkapeliitta R5 offers superior winter grip in cold and snowy weather, though winter tires wear faster than all-season options and are intended only for seasonal use

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

