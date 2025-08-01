Ways to 'stack up' savings during tax-free weekend

JENKS, Okla. — Oklahoma's tax-free weekend run August 1 - 3, offering shoppers a chance to save on clothing and footwear priced under $100.

The exemption includes both state and local sales tax and applies to in-store, online and catalog purchases.

Back-to-school shopping can quickly add up for families trying to prepare for the new school year.

"It's expensive, probably like $300 maybe $400," said Darrian Miller, who loves to stack savings when shopping for his college clothes.

For retailers, tax-free weekend brings increased foot and online traffic as shoppers look to maximize their savings.

"Chaotic but fun, right? It's gonna be a lot of people for that specific reason, saving those dollars, not having to pay those taxes," said Kieran Boykins from the Polo Ralph Lauren store at Tulsa Premium Outlets in Jenks.

Financial experts told 2 news savvy shoppers creating a budget before heading to the stores and are strategic about purchases.

"Prices are actually down a little bit year over year for clothing and computers and some other back to school staples," said Ted Rossman, financial analyst. That can help curb back-to-school costs for items not included in the tax-free weekend, like computers and school supplies.

Some shoppers told 2 News they prioritize what they need most as the school year approaches, rather than buying everything before the first bell of the school year.

"We'll get shoes first and then stick with the warm clothes because it looks like we're gonna have warm days the first few months of school," said Casey Nelson, who is shopping for her two children.

2 News found many shoppers using multiple strategies to maximize their savings beyond just the tax exemption. Most said they start by combing the sale and clearance racks.

"I'm just looking for a bunch of different stuff that I can just layer out, you know, that can really go all around all year," Miller said.

The key to maximizing savings is by stacking multiple discount opportunities.



Start with store discounts

add promo codes and coupons

use credit cards that offer cash back or points on purchases

earn extra savings through cash-back apps

"You know what I'm saying, stack up on the deals and stack all discounts that you can and to get the best price possible," Miller said.

He proudly showed off bargain finds, including Polo Ralph Lauren shorts, a $15 hoodie, and Puma sweats he found by checking with store clerks to find the best bargains in-store, then stacking on additional discounts.

Financial experts also recommend involving children in your back-to-school shopping process as an opportunity to teach them about budgeting and finding the best value for their money.

Note: school supplies, athletic shoes and clothes designed primarily for athletic activity or protective use are not included in the tax exemption.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

