Ways to find deals for students

TULSA, Okla. — College students often try to make ends meet on a small budget. The good news: There are a lot of student discounts out there, from streaming services and smartphones to snacks and takeout. Consumer Reports did the homework uncovering the best deals so that students can save more and stress less.

One of the easiest ways to find deals is to sign up for a student discount program, like Student Beans or UniDays. These programs put hundreds of offers in one place, from food and fashion to tech and travel.

Planning to buy a new laptop? First, check your college’s website for any required or recommended specs. Many schools also offer discounts on tech gear and software.

Apple offers students $100 off the MacBook Air with the M4 chip, plus a free pair of AirPods or another eligible accessory. You can save even more through Apple’s refurbished program, which is great if you don’t need the latest iPhone or MacBook. Samsung offers up to 30 percent off a phone, laptop, smartwatch, or tablet.

Need tools like Adobe’s Photoshop, Illustrator, or Premiere Pro? The regular one-year subscription for Adobe Creative Cloud Pro costs $780, but students and teachers can get it for less than half, just – $360.

Delivery services like Uber Eats and DoorDash offer student plans for just $4.99 monthly.

Even those much-needed study breaks come with a discount. College students can watch shows and movies, with ads, on Hulu for just $1.99 per month, an 80 percent discount. A YouTube Premium student plan includes ad-free videos and music for $7.99 monthly after the first month’s free trial. Prime for Young Adults is the discounted version of Amazon Prime for college students. After a six-month free trial, the price is $7.49 per month, which is half off the regular price.

Here’s one more way to save—just by hitting the books. If you’re a good student, let your car insurance company know. Many insurers offer discounts for maintaining a ‘B’ average or better.

