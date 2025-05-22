Tulsa's 1st Goodwill Outlet Store offers most merchandise priced by the pound

TULSA, Okla. — Looking for good, gently used clothes, toys, shoes, furniture and household goods at deep discounts?

The new Goodwill Outlet Store on Southwest Blvd. in Tulsa has all that and more. It's located just north of the Donation Center.

"The goodies, you never know what you're going to find," said Goodwill's Michael Genay. "You can dig through these purses, find Louis Vuitton, Coach, no problem. All the toys in the world you want Nikes, we got, we got everything coming in."

Officially opening with a ribbon cutting on May 22, the new outlet offers goods for the most part priced by the pound instead of the piece.

There are exceptions like kids' shoes for $1.69 a pair and adults' shoes for $2.69.

"Bicycles are gonna be sold at a miscellaneous [price]. They'll be $5 for kids' bikes, $10 for adults across the board," said Genay.

The outlet is open seven days a week from 9 am to 7 pm with bins filled to the brim, but you don't have to arrive early to find the best bargains. Starting at 10 am daily, fresh bins of goods will be wheeled onto the sales floor every five minutes.

The outlet store's deep discounts are a way of helping find new owners for merchandise that otherwise would end up in a landfill. The products may be used, but are still in good condition. The deep discounts help entice shoppers to give them a second chance.

The sales of merchandise in the outlet also helps fund Goodwill's programs in Tulsa.

