Tulsa truck driver warns of suspicious calls offering free opioids by mail

TULSA, Okla — A truck driver is warning others after receiving a suspicious phone call offering to mail him free oxycodone pills.

Douglas Murphy told 2 News the caller knew his name and address, raising serious concerns about potential scams targeting Oklahomans.

Murphy was surprised when he received an unexpected call from someone claiming they would send him 90 oxycodone pills directly to his mailbox.

"They said they were gonna send me 90 oxycodones to my mailbox. They knew my name. And my address to my house and I asked them how did they get my name and my address," Murphy said. A question the caller didn't answer, nor did he say what company he was with.

2 News asked Murphy if his doctor had prescribed the pills. Murphy was quick to respond.

"I told them I don't even have a doctor. I don't know how you got a prescription for 90 oxycodones to mail to my house. And he goes, well I have your name and your address. I just wanted to verify it so I can get this script mailed out to you," Murphy said.

Murphy firmly rejected the offer, telling the caller, "Don't you mail anything to me."

As a professional truck driver, Murphy explained that taking such medications would be incompatible with his job.

"I said I'm a truck driver and we don't take pain pills to drive over the road, you know it just doesn't happen," Murphy said.

He didn't mince words with the caller: "I told him you're out of your damn mind."

The incident left Murphy concerned about others who might be targeted by similar scams.

"It makes me scared," Murphy said. "I mean a lot of people I know that would be all excited about it you know that they're gonna get free medicine through the mail, but we don't do that here in the state of Oklahoma."

A quick search of the phone number that appeared on Murphy's phone showed it was linked to known scams. After receiving the call, Murphy reported it to police before contacting 2 News Oklahoma to warn others.

If you receive similar calls, experts recommend:



hanging up immediately

using your phone's "report junk" feature, and deleting the number.

You can also report such calls to the FBI and the Federal Trade Commission at reportfraud.ftc.gov.

