Tulsa Co. Social Services pharmacy fills meds for federal workers missing pay

TULSA, Okla. — Federal employees and contractors missing paychecks due to the government shutdown now have access to free or low-cost prescription medications through Tulsa County Social Services' pharmacy on Charles Page Blvd.

The Tulsa County Social Services pharmacy, normally serves only low-income residents and SNAP benefit recipients. It temporarily opened its doors to federal workers going without pay during the shutdown.

Right now, we're having kind of an economic double whammy. A lot of folks are being hit with inflation that's making it hard to pay bills and stretch money far enough to get the things they need like medications, and we have folks that are affected by the government shutdown that aren't getting a paycheck.

Social Services Director Savannah Crandall said federal employees and contractors need only show proof of employment to access the program.

"We're able to help those people too if they want to just show that they do work for the government or some kind of maybe a contractor that because a lot of those are missing paychecks as well or you know federally funded. If you're missing a paycheck, just let us know and then we'll verify that you are a part of that and then you'll be approved," Crandall said.

The pharmacy operates under a special legislative bill passed 25 years ago that allows it to recycle unused medications from nursing home patients who have died.

This unique program enables the pharmacy to stock and dispense life-saving medications including blood pressure drugs, antibiotics and insulin. The only medications not available are Schedule 2 narcotics.

"I'm excited that you guys gave us this opportunity to tell more people about what we do and how we can help them save money," Crandall said.

The expanded eligibility will remain in place during the federal government shutdown.

918-596-5560

