Ticket to Work program reaching out to eligible people: Scammers target them too

TULSA, Okla — Efforts to let eligible Social Security Disability Income or Supplemental Security Income recipients learn about a program to help them rejoin the workforce is also attracting scammers.

Social Security's "Ticket to Work" program helped Michael Ellis get back to work after being on disability because of health issues.

He wanted to work, but was not sure he had regained enough of his health.

Under the Ticket to Work Program, "They let you draw your disability for a certain amount of time while you're back in the workforce and working full time just in case your disability is such to where you can't manage the job full time," Ellis said. "Then you know you could actually step back and just go back to, you know, drawing the disability."

It's a safety net that gave Ellis both the confidence to try going back to work, and feeling of security that he wouldn't lose his benefits if he wasn't able to continue.

Social Security Administration

Agencies like Ameri-Force Personnel in Tulsa are partnering with Social Security to get the word out about the program.

Sherri Stone told 2 News they're reaching out to 5,000 potentially eligible Oklahomans.

"We are contacting them to let them know the program is available," she said, "And what their options are."

The push is also getting the attention of scammers that are calling, emailing and texting in hopes of catching folks off guard to steal their personal information.

So, how do you tell the real from the fake?

Stone recommends going to www.choosework.ssa.gov instead of clicking on links in texts or emails.

You can also contact Ameri-Force at 888-686-9914.

