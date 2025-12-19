The big holiday travel rush is on: What does it cost, how will we pay?

TULSA, Okla. — This weekend marks the beginning of what's expected to be the busiest Christmas holiday travel period on record, with nearly 122.4 million Americans planning to hit the road or take to the skies between December 20 and January 1.

Driving dominates despite challenges

The overwhelming majority of travelers — 90% — are choosing to drive to their holiday destinations, according to Sarah Kopit, editor-in-chief of travel industry publication Skift.

"It's going to be record numbers again this year," Kopit said. "The reason we are driving is because gas prices are relatively mild compared to what they have been in the past."

Current gas prices in Tulsa range between $2.26 $2.34 per gallon, while the national average sits just below $3 per gallon.

These relatively affordable fuel costs are making road trips the preferred option for most families.

However, travelers should prepare for significant delays. Long lines of headlights and taillights are expected on major highways as millions of Americans make their holiday journeys simultaneously.

Smart payment strategies emerge

A new LendingTree report reveals that holiday travelers are being strategic about how they pay for their trips. The biggest share of travelers — 44% — plan to use debit cards for holiday travel expenses to avoid accumulating interest charges.

Among those using credit cards, 32% plan to pay off their balances immediately to avoid interest, while 31% are using savings or cash for their travel expenses.

Air travel costs climb

For those who haven't already purchased airline tickets, the news isn't encouraging.

"For the holiday season, especially if you haven't bought your plane tickets at this point, I think you're just gonna have to suck it up and pay whatever the airlines want from you," Kopit said.

According to AAA data, over 8 million Americans are opting to fly during this period, marking the highest number of domestic air travelers for this time frame on record.

Travel budgets stretch thin

The LendingTree report found that just over 40% of surveyed travelers expect to spend between $250 and $1,000 on travel this holiday season. This figure includes transportation, lodging and other travel-related expenses.

For families flying with children, additional challenges arise. Research shows that 64% of parents say keeping kids entertained is the hardest part of traveling, with 71% believing screen time makes traveling with children easier.

Practical travel tips

For air travelers carrying gifts, the Transportation Security Administration offers this advice: don't wrap them. Security checkpoints will unwrap packages to ensure there are no banned items inside, potentially damaging your careful wrapping job.

Whether you're heading out on a flight or getting behind the wheel, the most important thing to pack may be your patience. With record numbers of travelers expected, delays and crowded conditions may be impossible to avoid.

The combination of high travel volumes, rising costs and logistical challenges means this holiday season will test both travelers' budgets and their patience. Planning ahead, choosing payment methods wisely and preparing for delays can help make the journey more manageable.

