Tax refund scams heat up as tax filing season approaches

TULSA, Okla. — Tax season brings opportunities for criminals — and 2026 is shaping up to be their biggest hunting season yet. With W-2s flooding mailboxes and inboxes, scammers are launching sophisticated attacks through every channel imaginable.

THE RED FLAGS THAT PROTECT YOUR WALLET

The golden rule that could save you thousands? The IRS will NEVER make first contact with you through phone calls, texts, emails, or social media demanding information or payments.

IRS spokesperson Yviand Serbones Hernandez warns: "If a taxpayer does receive a message like this, they should ignore it."

Today's scammers are getting craftier. They're also flooding social media with fake "tax experts" promising huge refunds if you just lie on your forms or claim secret credits the IRS supposedly doesn't want you to know about. Clicking on these posts often connects victims directly with identity thieves.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU'RE TARGETED

Don't feel embarrassed if you fall victim — Hernandez told 2 News it happens more than you think.

Here's your action plan if you fall victim:

Report immediately: Forward suspicious emails to phishing@IRS.gov If you gave information: Contact the Social Security Administration if you shared your SSN, and notify the IRS about potential tax-related fraud Get protected: Apply for an Identity Protection PIN

YOUR SECRET WEAPON: THE IDENTITY PROTECTION-PIN

This six-digit number acts like a password for your tax return. Without it, criminals can't file fraudulent returns using your Social Security number. Anyone can get one as a proactive step — you don't have to wait until you're victimized.

The process is simple: Apply online at IRS.gov, and you'll receive a new Identity Protection-PIN each year. It's fast, free, and adds a crucial layer of protection.

SOCIAL MEDIA: THE NEW BATTLEGROUND

Be especially wary of social media posts promising big refunds through fake forms or "secret" tax strategies. These often lead to fraudulent claims that could land YOU in hot water with penalties and investigations.

IRS WARNS TO BE AWARE OF THESE TAX SCAMS

Social media scams: Bad tax advice on social media can mislead taxpayers about their credit or refund eligibility. Influencers may convince taxpayers to lie on tax forms or suggest the IRS is keeping a tax credit secret from them. Social media posts may put taxpayers in touch with scammers.

Phishing and smishing: The IRS frequently warns against phishing emails and smishing texts, which are common tactics used by criminals to steal personal and financial information. The impersonator wants taxpayers to send them money. Opening links and attachments may harm their computer.

Protection for seniors: Scammers target people over age 65 or nearing retirement for personal or financial information or money. Often, once seniors give them money, they ask for more. When scammers trick them to withdraw from their retirement account, it could affect their taxes.

Protections for businesses and tax professionals: The IRS reminds tax professionals of their legal obligation to have a Written Information Security Plan and to use multi-factor authentication. Businesses are also advised to update their security measures and remain vigilant against cyberattacks.

THE BOTTOM LINE

Tax scams cost Americans billions each year, but you have powerful tools to fight back. Remember: The real IRS communicates through official mail, never demands immediate payment, and will never ask for personal information through unsolicited contact such as a text message, email, or phone call out of the blue.

When in doubt, hang up, delete the text messages and emails, and contact the IRS directly at its official number: 1-800-829-1040.

Don't let scammers turn your tax refund into their payday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

