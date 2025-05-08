Tariffs spur new business at MidAmerica Industrial Park

PRYOR, Okla. — A big reveal coming May 12 offers an economic boost to the MidAmerica Industrial Park.

During a May 7 Pryor Chamber of Commerce lunch celebrating the economic impact of the park, 2 News got a small preview of how Trump Administration tariffs play a role in attracting new businesses to the park.

KJRH

"It works for our benefit because when we have on-shoring those companies need a good site."

On-shoring refers to companies moving production to the United States.

"We've already seen a lot of interest at the park because of that — because if they on-shore they're gonna have to build a plant, build a facility, and you know our speed to market we don't have any permitting and we own all of the easements and we have power and water, so we're a good candidate for those those companies."

MidAmerica Industrial Park's Chief Administrative Officer, David Stewart, told 2 News Governor Stitt will announce which company is coming during an event in Washington, DC.

"It's an international company that's moving. They have good capital investment and a lot of employees and it's going to be a great fit for the park."

While Stewart can't say which company is coming before the governor's announcement, he could can reveal it will build on undeveloped land at the park and that fulfills the mission of the Trump Administrations efforts to on-shore business.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

