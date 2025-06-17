TAKE PRECAUTION: Rolling back food safety regulations

TULSA, Okla. — Just how safe is the poultry on your plate? Each year, more than 1.3 million Americans get sick from salmonella, and chicken and turkey are often to blame.

And the problem isn’t going away. Brian Ronholm, food policy director at Consumer Reports, says that’s exactly why stronger regulations are needed now more than ever!

In 2022, Consumer Reports found salmonella in nearly one-third of the ground chicken it tested, and in some turkey samples, too. The results highlighted significant gaps in federal food safety oversight.

To address ongoing concerns, the USDA proposed a rule last year to make poultry safer. It would have classified some salmonella-contaminated poultry as “adulterated,” which could have forced recalls and kept unsafe products off store shelves.

But now, the agency is backing down.

Brian Ronholm said this means the burden shifts to the consumer; the consumer is the one who has to figure out how best to protect their family from foodborne illness, and that’s unfair when you consider everything that a consumer has to deal with on a daily basis.

With that in mind, Consumer Reports says there are ways you can lower your risk of salmonella right now.

At the market, keep raw meat in a disposable bag and separate it from ready-to-eat foods.

At home, thaw meat in the refrigerator—not on the counter—and place it on a plate or in a bowl to catch any drips.

In the kitchen, avoid cross-contamination: don’t rinse raw poultry, wash your hands and utensils with hot, soapy water, and use separate cutting boards for meat and produce.

Always cook chicken and turkey to 165 degrees Fahrenheit. A meat thermometer is the only way to be sure. You can buy a digital meat thermometer for under $20! Simple steps that can make a big difference in keeping your family safe.

Salmonella can be especially dangerous for young children, older adults, and anyone with a weakened immune system. And with fewer protections in place, taking charge of food safety at home is one way to stay in control and protect the people you love.

