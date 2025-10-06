Study reveals delayed maintenance and repairs cost homeowners thousands

A new study reveals that 71% of homeowners postponed at least one home maintenance or repair project this year, leading to costly consequences that could have been avoided with proper upkeep.

The research found that 4 out of 10 homeowners have already paid for major repairs they believe could have been prevented with regular maintenance.

Even more concerning, 45% admit they're living in homes they consider less safe because of unaddressed repairs.

The study reveals the average deferred repair now costs more than $5,600 to complete, highlighting the financial impact of delaying home maintenance.

The report also found that 92% of homeowners have outstanding repairs on their to-do list. While many delay cosmetic updates, nearly a quarter (23%) are postponing serious issues that impact safety and property value.

Financial concerns drive delays

The study shows that cost drives 60% of homeowners to defer maintenance. However, procrastination often exacerbates problems and makes them more expensive to fix or replace.

The report gave this example: a $200 roof patch for a small leak can deteriorate into a $20,000 roof replacement in just one season if left unaddressed.

The financial reality is stark: only 41% of homeowners surveyed said they could immediately afford a $500 repair out of pocket, creating a cycle where necessary maintenance gets pushed aside due to cost concerns.

Building a maintenance fund

Financial planner Alexandra Gailey recommends setting up a dedicated home maintenance fund to break this costly cycle.

"The general rule of thumb when it comes to home maintenance, repairs, and costs is to set aside 2 to 4% a year of your salary or income for those costs," Gailey said.

She suggests putting that money in a high-yield savings account so it earns interest but stays accessible for emergencies.

The hidden costs of waiting

The study demonstrates how minor problems become major expenses when ignored:

Roof repairs can escalate from $200-$800 fixes to $15,000-$50,000 disasters

A $150 leaky pipe repair can cause $7,000 in water damage if ignored

Emergency home repairs average more than $1,200, while preventative maintenance typically costs around $100

Typical maintenance tasks that homeowners postpone include annual servicing of HVAC systems and water heaters, as well as addressing appliance issues before they fail.

Looking ahead

Despite the challenges, there's reason for optimism. The study found that 71% of homeowners prioritize preventative maintenance in 2025, and 96% believe that home maintenance basics should be taught in school.

Two-thirds of homeowners already have savings set aside for repairs, averaging $7,081, indicating that many are taking proactive steps to cover their inevitable home maintenance needs.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

