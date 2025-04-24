Strategies to save money when prices are rising

TULSA, Okla. — With uncertainty about prices, your wallet could be feeling a pinch.

Whether it is the grocery store or the gas pump, Ivan Cajina told Consumer Reports his family feels the squeeze of price hikes, so they're making changes.

"Now we cook at home every single day," said Cajina, "We can no longer go out, you know, go out for dinner."

The Cajinas are not alone. As food prices go up and even electricity is more expensive, families need to find ways to make the most of each dollar.

Consumer Reports' Paul Hope suggests starting in the your kitchen. "Cooking at home gives you more control over your budget. With a little planning family may save hundreds of dollars a month just by skipping some restaurant meals -- and shopping smart."

Consumer Reports tested 11 categories of store-brand options and found they cost up to 62% less than name brands while still tasting great.

To save more, make a shopping list and stick to it, and consider buying in bulk if it makes sense for your budget and lifestyle.

To save on energy bills, look for energy-efficient models when purchasing new appliances and consider repairing instead of replacing them.

"Just because an appliance breaks doesn't mean you need to replace it, said Hope. "In some cases, the cost of a repair is much less than buying new especially if it's a fairly new or was a higher end model."

You can also save seasonalally. In the summer, use ceiling fans and block out direct sunlight with shades or curtains to keep your home cooler.

In the winter seal drafts, lower your thermostat a few degrees and remember to replace furnace filters - strategies that can keep more money in your pocket.

