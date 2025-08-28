Safer and more affordable baby formula

TULSA, Okla. — If you’re a new parent, you already know infant formula is expensive, and can cost thousands of dollars during the first year alone.

It doesn’t have to be that way.

Consumer Reports experts say there are safe, smart ways to save, without cutting corners on your baby’s nutrition.

After Consumer Reports found concerning contaminants in some infant formula samples, the Food and Drug Administration announced a new initiative to strengthen its oversight of the formula industry, including increased testing for heavy metals and other contaminants.

While it’s a relief for many parents that the government is taking further action to ensure baby formula is safe, the cost of formula is still a major expense for American families.

By six months of age, 3 out of 4 babies in the U.S. are drinking formula as part of their diet, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Consumer Reports has several ways to make formula feeding more budget-friendly.

The same manufacturer makes many store-brand infant formulas, and all formulas sold in the U.S. must meet the same FDA nutrition standards.

Another money-saving tip is to shop for formula at wholesale clubs like Costco, Sam’s Club, or BJ’s.

Store brands like Kirkland from Costco and Member’s Mark from Sam’s Club scored highly in CR’s recent formula contaminants tests.

CR’s findings highlight that it is possible to make safe infant formula that’s less expensive and meets a high standard.



Always check with your pediatrician before switching formulas.

If your pediatrician approves, consider powdered formula—it’s cheaper than ready-to-feed.

Auto-delivery programs, like Amazon’s Subscribe & Save, can cut costs by 5–15 percent and includes free shipping.

Never dilute the formula to save money.

Diluting formula can reduce its nutrient levels and affect your child’s growth and development, and even cause an electrolyte imbalance that may lead to seizures.

The bottom line is you can look for safe ways to save money, but you should never cut corners on your baby’s health.

Consumer Reports also warns: Don’t make your own formula. Babies need precise nutrition, and getting it wrong can be dangerous to their health.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

