Real ID scams heat up as deadline approaches

SAPULPA, Okla. — After nearly two decades, the nation's Real ID goes into effect on May 7.

The law is a response to the 9/11 hijackings and aimed at making sure the TSA can identify each passenger on commercial planes.

Once the law takes effect, passengers will need to present a driver's license or other state issued ID marked with the Real ID or a passport to board a plane for domestic flights.

Those without could be subject to additional time-consuming TSA screening processes.

The looming deadline has prompted scammers to ramp up schemes tied to Real ID.

2 News got a call from a viewer in Sapulpa, shaken by a call she got from a so-called "government compliance agent" claiming she owed a hefty fine for not already having a Real ID. The scammer also threatened that she would no longer be able to fly anywhere any more if she didn't pay the phony fine.

Chris Henderson is the Chief Information Security Officer for Huntress. He explains how these scams work, and why they are suddenly sparking a barrage of calls, texts, and emails.

"What we are seeing with social engineering is it's still a hacking," he said. "These messages, they're all crafted to elicit a real sense of urgency and fear out of the recipient, hoping that it triggers your adrenaline response of a flight in flight or flight mechanism."

The scammers' goal is to get you so scared or shaken that you do as they instruct to avoid losing the ability to get a Real ID or having to pay a big fine for not getting it.

Often, these schemes use a carrot and stick approach. They offer "help" and then threaten drastic repercussions if you do not comply.

"Right now, what they're doing is alleging that they can expedite the Real ID processing timelines for you if you just provide them certain information," Henderson said.

"What they're going to use that information for is to steal your identity. When that happens, they can open credit cards in your name, they could take out mortgages. It's really detrimental."

Scammers are also hoping you click on links in text messages or emails to let them download malware or even take control of your computer or other devices.

To protect yourself, hang up on callers claiming to be with an Oklahoma tag agent, TSA agent, or "government compliance officer." Also, block the number.

If you get a text or email, delete it without clicking on any links and report it as junk.

You can also report the attempted scam to the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftc.gov

