Prep homes, yards for winter now to save you from costly repairs in the cold

TULSA, Okla. — Are you ready for winter? Many of us aren't exactly looking forward to the colder weather and the inevitable storms.

Here's the good news: what you do right now could protect your home and save you some money this winter.

The experts at Consumer Reports share their top tips to get your home and yard prepped for whatever winter dishes out.

You could wing it this winter, but preparing ahead of time offers some serious perks, says Consumer Reports’ Paul Hope. He says “Getting out ahead of winter could save you a lot of money on your energy bills and in the form of preventable repairs. The classic example is a burst pipe. It may only be a few bucks to protect it now but if you don’t do it, you may end up with a repair that can cost thousands later in the winter.”

What you can do now is insulate any exposed copper or PVC pipes in your basement, under sinks, in attics, crawl spaces, and along exterior walls. And while you’re in those spaces, take a look at the insulation situation.

Insulating your attic can help you save money in two crucial ways. The first and most obvious is that it’s going to keep the heat in living quarters where it belongs, and you’re not going to be wasting money heating an attic. The second is it can prevent ice dams from forming on your roof, which can result in costly repairs.

Next, getting your chimney and furnace inspected and serviced before colder weather ensures they run safely and at peak performance.

After protecting the inside of your home, move outside.

Inspect your roof for loose shingles

clean clogged gutters

take a look at the trees around your property remove dead limbs and dead trees to prevent them blowing over or falling down under the weight of ice and snow.

If things aren't buttoned up, winter’s wind, rain, and snow can wreak havoc, so, CR recommends hiring a professional to inspect and make repairs before those cold temperature set in.

Consumer Reports says now is also a good time to ensure your generator is ready for stormy weather.

Now that you’ve prepared for winter, you can hopefully enjoy the elements from the comfort of your winter-ready home.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

