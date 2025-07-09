Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MoneyConsumerConsumer Reports

Actions

Pilot project offers up to $10k to replace roofs in certain zip codes

Screenshot 2025-07-08 at 12.54.03 PM.png
KJRH
Screenshot 2025-07-08 at 12.54.03 PM.png
Posted
and last updated

TULSA, Okla. — Wind, rain, and hail can wreck your roof.

A pilot project by the Oklahoma Insurance Department's OK Strengthen Oklahoma Homes Program offers grants of up to $10,000 to help eligible homeowners in specific zip codes get new roofs.

Eligible homes are in areas that have experienced significant damage and have qualified contractors ready to do the work.

Eligible zip codes include:

Screenshot 2025-07-08 at 12.56.19 PM.png

You don't have to have storm damage to qualify. However, the home must be your primary residence and in good condition, except for any recent storm damage.

The grants are to install roofs meeting the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety standards, specifically IBHS FORTIFIED Home – Roof™ – High Wind designation with the Hail Supplement.

This standard includes:

  • enhanced roof deck attachment
  • sealed roof deck
  • locked down roof edges
  • impact-resistant shingles by IBHS
  • wind and rain-resistant attic vents.

These standards go beyond typical building code requirements and insurance companies often offer customers with this type of roof significant discounts on homeowner's insurance rates.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US