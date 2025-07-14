Parents shift back-to-school shopping strategies as spending decreases

TULSA, Okla. — New data shows parents are planning to spend less on back-to-school shopping this year, focusing on essentials and durability rather than extras.

According to RetailMeNot's back-to-school shopping survey, parents plan to spend an average of $389 this year for two kids, down from just over $500 last year.

It breaks down to $177 for a grade schooler, and $212 for a high schooler.

KJRH

"We are seeing a mindset shift and so it's not necessarily what's on sale. It's still gonna be more about people asking what do my kids actually use, what is going to last? And so that's the new filter that we're truly seeing as parents are heading out to start shopping," said Stephanie Carls, retail insights expert at RetailMeNot.

Parents are changing how they shop too, becoming more strategic with their purchases.

"Spending where it matters and then skipping where it doesn't. So, finding those different items that will last you maybe 2 school years and going in and maybe saying, Hey, I know that this is going to be worth the dollar because it's gonna last," Carls said.

Sarah Applegate, who's both a mom and teacher, is doubling up on her back-to-school shopping this year. We met her as she browsed for bargains in South Tulsa.

KJRH

"My oldest is starting pre-K, so we're gonna be looking for just fun clothes that she can get dirty at school. I'm a teacher, I always need crayons, extra crayons, glue sticks, scissors, things like that because kids go through them really quickly," Applegate said.

To drive down costs, Carls recommends "stacking" savings.

"Stacking your savings would then be taking that sale, but then also stacking on top with promo codes, also cashback offers. This is going to help you get the best deal possible," Carls said.

"A lot of stores have like a lot of deals that they offer, so it's helpful," Applegate said.

Another way to stack savings is to shop during tax-free weekends. Oklahoma's tax-free weekend is August 1st to 3rd.

However, Carls cautions against doing all your shopping in one weekend or before school starts. Instead, she suggests getting basic necessities before school begins, then spreading out the rest—especially clothes.

Wait to get cold-weather items until the seasons change, and budget for new clothes later when kids have growth spurts.

According to RetailMeNot's Back-to-School survey, 63% of U.S. shoppers plan to participate in back-to-school shopping this year, with most planning to start in July (28%) or August (25%).

Additional back-to-school savings strategies according to RetailMeNot:



Join Your Favorite Retailer's Rewards Program - Retailers like Target offer 20% off one purchase for college students who sign up for the free Circle rewards program.



Take Advantage of Trade-in Programs - Many major brands now offer trade-in programs that give you credit or discounts in exchange for gently-used items. If your kids have outgrown last year's clothes, some retailers will let you trade them in for store credit. And when it comes to tech, brands like Apple and Samsung offer savings on new devices when you turn in your old ones.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

