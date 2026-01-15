One missed payment can slash your credit score by 80 points, new study reveals

TULSA, Okla. — A single forgotten bill payment could cost you far more than just a late fee — it might devastate your credit score for a long time.

New research from LendingTree analyzing 100,000 credit reports reveals that one missed payment can plunge a credit score by approximately 80 points.

Payment history accounts for 35% of your credit score calculation, making it the single most influential factor in determining your creditworthiness.

"It's, by a mile, the most important part of your credit score," said Matt Schulz, LendingTree's chief consumer finance analyst. "That makes sense, given that the whole point of a credit score is to help lenders understand how likely you are to pay your bills on time."

Perfect payment history is non-negotiable for top scores

The study examined what every American with a credit score above 800 has in common, and the results were striking: 100% of consumers with excellent credit scores have never missed a payment.

Whether it's rent, mortgage payments, utilities, or lingering holiday credit card bills, letting even one payment slip through the cracks can trigger a cascade of financial consequences that extend far beyond the immediate late fee.

The study also examined what those with credit scores over 800 have in common to maintain excellent credit.

High scorers carry significant debt but manage it wisely

Contrary to popular belief, Americans with 800+ credit scores aren't debt-free. They carry an average of $171,553 in total debt, including mortgages — a 14.2% increase since October 2022.

Debt levels vary significantly by generation:

Millennials lead with $226,709 in average total debt

Gen Z carries the least at $95,779

Other generations fall between these ranges

The key difference isn't the amount of debt, but how it's managed.

Credit utilization remains extremely low across all high scorers

Consumers with excellent credit scores maintain remarkably low credit utilization rates, averaging just 5.5% across all available credit lines.

Credit utilization patterns by generation show:

Gen Z maintains the lowest utilization at 2.9%

Silent Generation follows at 4.7%

Gen X has the highest utilization among top scorers at 6.1%

This low utilization demonstrates that high scorers use only a small fraction of their available credit, even when they have access to substantial credit lines.

Recovery requires patience and consistency

Missing just one payment doesn't only trigger immediate penalties from creditors — it can wreak havoc on your credit score that requires numerous consecutive on-time payments to rebuild.

The path back to excellent credit demands unwavering consistency in payment habits, as payment history continues to be the most heavily weighted factor in credit scoring algorithms.

For consumers working to improve their credit scores, the message is clear: prioritize payment consistency above all other factors, maintain low credit utilization, and understand that rebuilding excellent credit is a marathon, not a sprint.

