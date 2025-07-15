Oklahoma cooling assistance programs now accepting applications

TULSA, Okla. — As temperatures begin to soar across Oklahoma, several programs are now accepting applications to help residents keep cool during the hot summer months.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) began taking applications today for its summer cooling program.

"It provides a one-time payment," said Caleb Turner from Oklahoma's Department of Human Services LIHEAP program.

The assistance helps low-income individuals and families pay energy bills to keep fans and air conditioning running during the hot months of the year.

"Last summer for our cooling program, 47,200 Oklahoma households qualified for this benefit," Turner said.

He adds, the program does more than just help pay for air conditioning.

"Some of our fixed-income households told us that basically it helps them spend money on other necessities, and for some of our poorer households who have fallen behind, it allows them a chance to catch up," Turner said. That is, catch up on utility bills where they are behind on payments.

Eligible individuals can qualify for between $385 and $500 to pay energy bills, while a family of four can receive between $425 and $650.

Many eligible residents have already received notices to apply. Those who haven't can visit the LIHEAP section of Oklahoma's Human Services website to submit an application.

Applicants will need to provide things like identification, social security numbers, income information, cooling provider details, and citizenship or alien status information.

The maximum monthly gross income allowed per household size is:

1 person: $1,632

2 people: $2,215

3 people: $2,798

4 people: $3,380

5 people: $3,963

6 people: $4,546

7 people: $5,129

8 people: $5,712

Oklahoma Veterans United also offers assistance through its "Operation Cool Down" program.

"For those low-income folks with health care conditions that need some assistance, especially veterans, we have a program where we can install one air conditioning unit into their home if it's medically needed," said Mark Morgan from Oklahoma Veterans United.

The window units are paid for by donations and installed by volunteers.

"Last year we did 13. This year, we've already installed 3, and we've got another one scheduled," Morgan said.

Morgan emphasized that there is no cost to the low-income Tulsans with medical needs they are helping.

"A lot of them have respiratory illnesses or other chronic diseases that are severely impacted by the heat," Morgan said.

He told 2 News the process can move quickly once an application is approved.

"It's basically a matter of getting in touch with our team here, filling out the application and providing the documentation, so it can go fast in just a couple of days or a few weeks and then we'll schedule a time to install," Morgan said.

Those interested in the program can contact the Oklahoma Veterans United office at 918-588-8401or visit its website to apply.

